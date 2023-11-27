SCCI chief inaugurates fund raising event at SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Fuad Ishaq and Mohsin Aziz, a leading industrialist and founder of Aziz Jan Institute of Learning inaugurated a day-long funfair/fundraising event themed: ‘KP Cultural Carnival’ at SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar.

The event was organized to raise funds for ‘Kafalat’ of orphan children of the SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan KP, Peshawar.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan, KP Peshawar chairman Justice (retired) Qalandar Ali Khan, Director Kaukab Batool, officials concerned and others. A total of 15 stalls were set up during the day-long funfair/fundraising event.

Fuad Ishaq, the SCCI chief and Senator Mohsin Aziz, founder of the Aziz Jan Learning Institute while talking to administration of SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan KP, Peshawar on the occasion praised the efforts of the SOS Children Village Pakistan for ‘Kafalat’ of orphan children.

They urged members of the business community and philanthropists to come forward and give generously donations for the SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan, KP Peshawar so the funds and all resources would be utilized on ‘Kafalat’ of orphan children and make them a good citizen of this society so they would be able to play their role in betterment and progress of the country and people.

Fuad Ishaq assured the administration of SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan, KP Peshawar for full support.

He also lauded the administration of the SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan KP, Peshawar for arranging funfair/fundraising event.

Earlier, the funfair/fund raising event was formally opened by the SCCI chief Fuad Ishaq and founder of Aziz Jan Learning Institute Senator Mohsin Aziz and they on the occasion visited various stalls that were set up during the event.