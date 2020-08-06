SCCI chief stresses for addressing issue of environmental pollution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ):President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz said the environment pollution was a major challenge of the country which could be addressed by adopting proper strategy and also helpful in achieving the commitments made by Pakistan at global forums.

This, he stated while talking to representatives of the World Wide Fund (WWF-Pakistan), Miss Maryam Arshad and Farah Rashid here at the chamber house on Thursday.

Shahid Hussain, Abdul Jalil Jan and Sajjad Aziz, Senior Vice President, Vice President and Secretary General of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and others were present in the meeting.

SCCI chief attributed that the environmental issues have been increasing gradually due to unavailability of garbage dumping site, disposal of waste, lack of proper awareness and such associated factors.

He termed the steps taken by Government relevant departments regarding removal and disposal of garbage and industrial waste were insufficient, so the littering of garbage in streets, public places and residential areas were posing serious health issues.

"A proper strategy should be devised for recycling solid waste and industrial waste and make in usable, the chamber president stressed, adding the policy would not only help to reduce the environmental hazards, but it would also be proved supportive to meet with the relevant commitments made by the Government at the international forums.

Furthermore, he added that solid waste and industrial waste could be utilized for multiple purposes through a proper recycling system, like the solid waste would use as an alternative source of energy generation.

He called upon the Government and relevant departments to design proper dumping sites for garbage,solid waste and industrial waste and brought them into useable conditions under a holistic planning and strategy.