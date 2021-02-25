SCCI chief terms CPEC as glaring example of Pak-China friendship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Sherbaz Bilour has termed the Pak-China Economic Corridor project is a glaring example of Pak-China friendship which could bring economic prosperity, development besides changing the destiny of the whole region.

Sherbaz Bilour expressed these views while speaking to a Chinese delegation led by Mr. Lv Yan, DGM CRBC China here at the chamber house on Thursday.

On the occasion, the SCCI Senior Vice President Engr. Manzoor Elahi, vice president Junaid Altaf, Mr Peng, Investment Manager CRBC, Mr Simon Lee, Mr Abdullah Shehryar, Commercial Officers CRBC, senior official from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company Adil Salahuddin and Abdul Wasae Sahad were present.

SCCI chief said that the Rashakai Special Zone was fully backed by the government of China which has enabled it to attract new investment in the province that will help create more job opportunities. He urged the government to take pragmatic steps and offer incentives to encourage investments in the province.

A representative of the Chinese delegation on the occasion briefed the participants about the significance of the Rashakai Special Economic Zone, a project which is being executed under CPEC in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. He highlighted the investment opportunities in Rashakai SEZs and incentives, which are being offered to investors there.

The Chinese official informed that the importance of Rashakai SEZs is very high as compared to other SEZs in the rest of Pakistan, because Chinese government and investors fully backed this project.

Both sides have agreed to launch a joint venture to encourage local investors to make investments in different potential sectors in the Rashakai Special Economic Zone.

Sherbaz Bilour while speaking on the occasion underscored importance of CPEC projects, saying that the Pak-China joint initiative would bring economic prosperity, development and open new job avenues generally in Pakistan and particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He added that the CPEC will change the destiny of the whole region.

KP is a lucrative destination for investors, wherein a lot of opportunities were available for making investment in multiple potential sectors, SCCI chief noted.

Sherbaz Bilour says, "We are making efforts to boost up bilateral trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian Countries for which the government and relevant authorities have been taken on board to remove hurdles in the way of regional trade".

SCCI chief asked the government to take stakeholders on board before formulation of provincial industrial policy. He also emphasized that the provincial government should allocate sufficient funds for industrial development in the upcoming fiscal budget.