SCCI chief unveils new variants of MG electric vehicles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq unveiled new electric vehicles introduced by MG Khyber Motors here during a ceremony held at the chamber house.

The vehicles’ launching ceremony was attended by the Chamber Vice President Ijaz Khan Afridi, MG Khyber Motors

Chief Executive Officer, Naeem Afridi, CEO AA Gems and Jewelry Abdullah Afridi, executive member Monawar

Khurshid, Muhammad Ismail, former senior vice president Imran Khan Mohmand, and Ihsanullah, Nisar Ahmad,

Waqar Ahmad, Mazhar ul Haq, Fazal e Wahid, Ishtiaq Muhammad and members of the business community.

On the occasion, MG Khyber Motors CEO Naeem Afridi and technical staff enlightened participants of the event about

new variants of MG Electric vehicles, its significance, benefits and various features.

Fuad Ishaq congratulated MG Khyber Motors for launching new electric vehicles of different variants, stating that environmental pollution would be reduced by the introduction of new electric vehicles.

He added that environment friendly vehicles will be available to the business community and people, which is economically and best as compared to vehicles, plying on petrol.

Administration of the MG Khyber Motors on the

occasion while briefing the participants that MG electric vehicles were not only very economical as compared to

cars, plying on petrol and diesel but they also environment friendly.

Ijaz Afridi, Vice President of the Chamber also addressed the participants, terming the launching of electric vehicles by

MG Khyber Motors was highly welcoming and hoped that it would assist in controlling the rising environmental pollution in the province.

Speakers during the event emphasized the need to launch new electric vehicles to overcome the growing environmental issues in KP and the rest parts of the country. CEO of MG Khyber Motors, Naeem Afridi during the

event responded to various queries of the participants and gave a detailed briefing to the chambers’ president

Fuad Ishaq, Vice President Ijaz Khan Afridi and others about new electric vehicles of various variants, features

and its importance and features.