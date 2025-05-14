SCCI chief urges govt to make FTO laws and rules business friendly

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fazal Moqeem Khan urged the government to make the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) laws and rules business-friendly.

The SCCI chief also called for amending them to provide speedy justice to taxpayers.

He made this demand during a meeting with Provincial Advisor of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Sardar Ali Khawaja here at the chamber house on Wednesday.

Meeting was attended by SCCI senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, vice president Shehryar Khan, member of the SCCI’ executive committee Mujeebur Rehman and others.

Officials from FTO secretariat Peshawar were also president on the occasion.

Fazal Moqeem Khan apprised the Advisor FTO regarding grievances of the business community and called for prompt actions to address them.

FTO has played a vital role in providing relief to the business community, SCCI chief said.

He asked the members to take benefits from services of FTO in case of any complaints against FBR and its subordinate institutions regarding maladministration, injustice and their discriminatory attitude with them so that will help to get speedy relief through this important institution.

Fazal Moqeem termed the FTO as an effective forum for the business community to address their complaints about income tax, sales tax, Customs and federal excise duty.

Sardar Ali Khawaja on the occasion briefing the meeting underscored the FTO’s mandate to promptly address taxpayers’ concerns and provide necessary legal support.

He assured the business community that the FTO will continue its effective role against decisions on the basis of injustice and discrimination against taxpayers.

FTO is a businessmen and tax payers’ friendly institution working over providing them relief in limited time by redressing complaints, Khawaja said.

Sardar Ali Khawaja highlighted that tax-related complaints can be registered online or via telephone.

Complaints can be lodged through the Federal Tax Ombudsman’s website, email, and the mobile app “FTO Portal,” which also facilitates online hearings after investigations, he explained.

FTO advisor reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to expediting taxpayer grievances and safeguarding their legal entitlements.

Earlier, SCCI president praised the FTO business-friendly policies and services of provision of early justice to business community and taxpayers.

He stressed the need for strengthening close liaison between the chamber and FTO department.