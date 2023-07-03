Open Menu

SCCI Condemns Desecration Of Holy Quran

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 04:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik strongly condemned the desecration of Holy Quran outside the main mosque of Stockholm (Sweden) and said that there was a need to take collective measures at the international level to prevent recurrence of such like incidents in future.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the SCCI President said that Muslims could not tolerate desecration of their religion and the Holy Quran.

Malik said that Muslim world should not accept Swedish government's condemnationof the incident until it takes practical steps to punish those involved in the heinous conspiracy.

