SCCI Condemns Desecration Of Holy Quran In Sweden

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 06:20 PM

SCCI condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :President Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Bila Ahmed Khan strongly condemned the desecration of Holy Quran outside the main mosque of Stockholm (Sweden).

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said there was a need to take collective measures at the international level to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in future.

He said that Swedish government's condemnation of the incident should not be accepted by the Muslim World until it takes practical steps to punish those involved in this heinous act.

