SCCI Condoles Death Of Siraj Teli

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

SCCI condoles death of Siraj Teli

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Sukkur Chambers of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Malik Rizwan Wednesday has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of renowned businessman and trade & industry leader Siraj Kassam Teli, who passed away a day earlier.

According to a statement issued here, the SCCI president and office bearers conveyed their heartfelt sorrow over the sudden death of KCCI former president and ex-chief of Karachi Stock Exchange. They prayed for the departed soul.

They also recognized that late Siraj Teli was a stalwart, possessing vast knowledge of finance and economy and always forcefully advocated, lobbied and promoted industrialization in the country.

