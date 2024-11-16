Open Menu

SCCI Condoles Over Demise Of Ilyas Bilour

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2024 | 05:00 PM

SCCI condoles over demise of Ilyas Bilour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Senior office bearers of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has expressed grief over sad demise of leader of Businessman Forum and Former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour on Saturday.

A statement issued from the SCCI stated that the services of Ilyas Bilour for business community would always be remembered and the vacuum created due to his death would neve be filled.

The SCCI announced a three-day mourning and suspension of all activities till Monday.

It merits to mention here that Ilyas Ahmad Bilour remained member of the Senate for four times and raised stance of business community at every forum.

President SCCI Fazal Moqeem Khan said that services of Ilyas Ahmad Bilour for the business community, promotion of trade and export remained would be remembered for many decades.

