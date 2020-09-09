UrduPoint.com
SCCI, Customs Authorities Agreed Formation Of Two Bodies For Resolution Of Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:50 PM

SCCI, Customs authorities agreed formation of two bodies for resolution of issues

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Directorate of Customs Peshawar on Wednesday agreed to form separate joint committees regarding dry-port and valuation to resolve the issues being faced by the business community, including exporters and importers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Directorate of Customs Peshawar on Wednesday agreed to form separate joint committees regarding dry-port and valuation to resolve the issues being faced by the business community, including exporters and importers.

The agreement came during a meeting with Collector Customs (Appraisal) Muhammad Saleem and Collector Customs (Preventive) Khaleel Ibrahim Yousfani, held here at chamber house under chairmanship of the SCCI Senior Vice President Shahid Hussain.

The meeting proposed formation of a two joint committee regarding dry-port and valuation, which would take up issues of the business community with government and relevant authorities concerned for their amicable resolution.

Former FPCCI president, Ghazanfar Bilour, Chairman, SCCI Standing Committee on Customs, Muhammad Ishaq, former president Zahidullah Shinwari, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, members of the SCCI executive committee, Ihsanullah, Shams Rahim, Mujeebur Rehman, Altaf Baig, Nisarullah Khan, former vice president Abidullah Yousafzai, Faiz Rasool and Fazle Wahid and others were present in the meeting.

Shahid Hussain while speaking on the occasion said the business community is the backbone of the country's economy and they should be facilitated at every level.

He expressed satisfaction over steps and efforts of customs authorities for promotion of bilateral and transit trade despite the Covid-19 crisis.

SCCI SVP hoped that the NLC and other relevant authorities would take serious steps for resolution of business community problems, so the hurdles in the way of bilateral trade and transit trade can be removed.

He called upon Islamabad and Kabul to take joint measures for removal of hurdles in the way of mutual and transit trade.

On the occasion, Zahidullah Shinwari and Muhammad Ishaq informed the meeting about unnecessary checking and harassing of business community by customs intelligence squads, slow pace of clearing process at Torkham border, lack of facilities at Peshawar dry-port and border region, issues relating to valuation and others.

Collector Customs, Muhammad Saleem and Ibrahim Yousafani while responding to different questions of the business community said the traders are our partner, which would be facilitated at every level.

They said the customs department is playing a role as facilitator. They assured that the Customs authorities would continue to take steps for amicable resolution of issues, being faced by traders, exporters and importers.

Muhamamd Saleem informed that Kharlachi trade route will be made rebate able from next week while internet and "WeBoC" facility will be installed at Ghlum Khan trade route very shortly.

Similarly, he said the clearing process will be initiated very soon. He furthermore informed that customs authorities have introduced an RMS system for export of cement from today.

