SCCI Cuts Cake To Celebrate Allama Iqbal Birth Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Monday held a cake-cutting ceremony at Iqbal Manzil, the birthplace of Allama Iqbal) here. P SCCI President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar hosted the ceremony. SCCI Senior Vice President (SVP) Khurram Aslam Butt, Vice President (VP) Ansar Aziz Puri, PRO Tajammal Hussain and other officials jointly cut the cake there. They also paid homage to Allama Iqbal.

SCCI President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar said that Allama Iqbal was a visionary leader, who conceived the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent that was ultimately materialised in the shape of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

He said the teachings of Allama Iqbal are like a beacon of light to maintain tolerance, peace and stability in society. He asked the youth to strive for self-reliance within own resources and emphasised austerity envisioned by Allama Iqbal.

