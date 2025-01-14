SCCI, DBA Join Hands For Peace, Development
Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) has pledged to collaborate
with the District Bar Association (DBA) to promote peace and contribute to
the development of Sargodha.
The two organizations' plan to unite all stakeholders on a single platform to achieve
the goal. This announcement was made by SCCI President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum,
Senior Vice President Mian Muhammad Imran, and Vice President Hassan Sultan
Kharl while congratulating DBA newly-elected President Malik Ahmad Asim Awan,
General Secretary Shehryar Fayaz, Joint Secretary Malik Ain Ali Awan, Vice President
Amjad Hussain Parhiar, and other office-bearers on their election victory.
SCCI President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum praised the DBA for upholding democratic
traditions similar to the SCCI, emphasizing that such practices strengthen democratic
institutions. He noted that timely elections reflect the DBA's commitment to its
members’ aspirations and ensure the election of new leadership annually.
Expressing the hope, the SCCI officials stated that newly elected DBA office-bearers
would play a key role in addressing local issues, fostering national progress, and
ensuring stability in Sargodha.
