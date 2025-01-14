Open Menu

SCCI, DBA Join Hands For Peace, Development

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM

SCCI, DBA join hands for peace, development

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) has pledged to collaborate

with the District Bar Association (DBA) to promote peace and contribute to

the development of Sargodha.

The two organizations' plan to unite all stakeholders on a single platform to achieve

the goal. This announcement was made by SCCI President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum,

Senior Vice President Mian Muhammad Imran, and Vice President Hassan Sultan

Kharl while congratulating DBA newly-elected President Malik Ahmad Asim Awan,

General Secretary Shehryar Fayaz, Joint Secretary Malik Ain Ali Awan, Vice President

Amjad Hussain Parhiar, and other office-bearers on their election victory.

SCCI President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum praised the DBA for upholding democratic

traditions similar to the SCCI, emphasizing that such practices strengthen democratic

institutions. He noted that timely elections reflect the DBA's commitment to its

members’ aspirations and ensure the election of new leadership annually.

Expressing the hope, the SCCI officials stated that newly elected DBA office-bearers

would play a key role in addressing local issues, fostering national progress, and

ensuring stability in Sargodha.

