Open Menu

SCCI Delegation Calls On Governor Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 09:47 PM

SCCI delegation calls on Governor Punjab

A delegation from Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) and Sialkot Tax Bar Association led by Imran Ali Rana Advocate called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation from Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) and Sialkot Tax Bar Association led by Imran Ali Rana Advocate called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Balighur Rehman said the biggest success of the coalition government was to avert the threat of default and steer the country out of economic crisis.

He said the experienced economic team under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had put the country's economy on the right track.

The Governor said the government was taking effective measures to facilitate the business community in order to boost exports.

He said that special economic zones were being established in the country to promote exports and investment.

He said an effective taxation system was important to provide public welfare services and social development in a society. He said that tax bar lawyers should play their due role to improve the tax net.

The delegation requested the Punjab Governor to exempt the exporters from withholding sales tax as they mainly deal in goods meant for export.

The Governor assured to send recommendations to Punjab Revenue Authority in this regard.

The government was taking steps to provide facilities to the exporters, he added.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Governor Exports Business Punjab Lawyers Sialkot Chamber Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

AJK minister announces up to 35 % raise in govt em ..

AJK minister announces up to 35 % raise in govt employees' salaries

6 minutes ago
 Three outlaws held

Three outlaws held

6 minutes ago
 23 dead, six missing as boat capsizes in Philippin ..

23 dead, six missing as boat capsizes in Philippine lake

6 minutes ago
 Stock markets rally as traders see end to rate hik ..

Stock markets rally as traders see end to rate hikes

3 minutes ago
 2 killed, 6 injured in Pishin firing

2 killed, 6 injured in Pishin firing

3 minutes ago
 Three crushing plants sealed for creating pollutio ..

Three crushing plants sealed for creating pollution in Quetta

3 minutes ago
US Lawmakers Say Introduced Bill to Reassert Congr ..

US Lawmakers Say Introduced Bill to Reassert Congress' Defense, National Securit ..

3 minutes ago
 Cargo Ship Ablaze Off Dutch Coast No Longer Doused ..

Cargo Ship Ablaze Off Dutch Coast No Longer Doused With Water Amid Fears of Sink ..

3 minutes ago
 Putin Congratulates North Korea on 70th Victory An ..

Putin Congratulates North Korea on 70th Victory Anniversary in Korean War - Krem ..

4 minutes ago
 Senator Talha releases post-Hajj statistics; annou ..

Senator Talha releases post-Hajj statistics; announces significant relief for pi ..

9 minutes ago
 PPP Leader urges unity for brotherhood, cohesion i ..

PPP Leader urges unity for brotherhood, cohesion in Muharram-ul-Haram

10 minutes ago
 UoS VC meets HEC Chairman

UoS VC meets HEC Chairman

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan