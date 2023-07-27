SCCI delegation calls on Governor Punjab

A delegation from Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) and Sialkot Tax Bar Association led by Imran Ali Rana Advocate called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation from Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) and Sialkot Tax Bar Association led by Imran Ali Rana Advocate called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Balighur Rehman said the biggest success of the coalition government was to avert the threat of default and steer the country out of economic crisis.

He said the experienced economic team under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had put the country's economy on the right track.

The Governor said the government was taking effective measures to facilitate the business community in order to boost exports.

He said that special economic zones were being established in the country to promote exports and investment.

He said an effective taxation system was important to provide public welfare services and social development in a society. He said that tax bar lawyers should play their due role to improve the tax net.

The delegation requested the Punjab Governor to exempt the exporters from withholding sales tax as they mainly deal in goods meant for export.

The Governor assured to send recommendations to Punjab Revenue Authority in this regard.

The government was taking steps to provide facilities to the exporters, he added.