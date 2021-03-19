UrduPoint.com
SCCI Delegation Informs Administration About Issues Of Business Community After Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 08:50 PM

SCCI delegation informs administration about issues of business community after pandemic

A delegation of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) led by its former President Riaz Arshad Friday met with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Mehmood and apprised him about problems of business in wake of coronavirus pandemic

The delegation was included former presidents of SCCI, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Adeel Rauf, traders' leader Nadeem Rauf, Javed Akhtar and Malik Mukhtiar.

The delegation informed deputy commissioner about issues pertaining to Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar, closure of markets, shops and bazaars after imposing new Covid-19 restrictions.

On the occasion, Riaz Arshad urged government and administration to facilitate traders and industrialists keeping in view their problems and tax contribution. He also conveyed reservations of traders' community regarding closure of shops and markets on Saturday and Sunday due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Deputy Commissioner assured SCCI delegation that Covid-19 restrictions would be eased after improvement in prevailing situation. He assured that administration would take every possible step to address genuine grievances of business community.

