UrduPoint.com

SCCI Delegation Meets Chief Secretary Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2022 | 03:40 PM

SCCI delegation meets chief secretary Punjab

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :A delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) led by President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar visited Civil Secretariat Punjab for a meeting with Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal.

During the meeting various important issues were discussed, including Sialkot Industrial Zone, Safe City Authority, Muzafarpur Railway Crossing at Ugoki Road, Sialkot Ring Road, PICIIP Plan, University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technologies, Construction of Pasrur and Wazirabad Road, Sewerage System at Daska & Pasrur Road and Sialkot Development Authority.

CS Kamran Ali Afzal assured of all-out support to SCCI on the aforementioned issues.

Chief Secretary Punjab also admired the services of SCCI and the other industrial dynamism of the business community of Sialkot.

Senior Vice President SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi and Vice President (VP) SCCI Qasim Malik were also present.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Road Sialkot Daska Wazirabad Pasrur Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

6 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

15 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

15 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

15 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>