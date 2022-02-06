SCCI delegation meets chief secretary Punjab

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :A delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) led by President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar visited Civil Secretariat Punjab for a meeting with Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal.

During the meeting various important issues were discussed, including Sialkot Industrial Zone, Safe City Authority, Muzafarpur Railway Crossing at Ugoki Road, Sialkot Ring Road, PICIIP Plan, University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technologies, Construction of Pasrur and Wazirabad Road, Sewerage System at Daska & Pasrur Road and Sialkot Development Authority.

CS Kamran Ali Afzal assured of all-out support to SCCI on the aforementioned issues.

Chief Secretary Punjab also admired the services of SCCI and the other industrial dynamism of the business community of Sialkot.

Senior Vice President SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi and Vice President (VP) SCCI Qasim Malik were also present.