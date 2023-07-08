Open Menu

SCCI Delegation Visited CMH Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2023 | 03:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, along with Senior Vice President (SVP) Wahab Jahangir, Vice President (VP) Ameer Majeed Sheikh, had an important meeting with Commanding Officer (CO), Lt.General Mohsin Mohammad Qureshi and Brigadier Tariq at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Sialkot.

President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr. Maryam Nauman Idrees, Dr. Nauman Idrees Butt, Khawar Anwar Khawaja and SCCI Chairman Department Committee on Garrison HQ/Cantonment board Affairs Sheikh Zahid Hameed were also present.

Ghafoor Malik acknowledged the immense sacrifices of the Pakistan Army for the welfare and well-being of people and the country's security and defence. Malik assured them of the Chamber's full co-operation and support.

It was mutually decided that the link to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) from Khawaja Safdar Road would be opened for emergency patients within 2 to 3 months.

Moreover, the facility of Gold Card for the SCCI members would be re-initiated with two dedicated rooms to offer 24-hours services matters of Gold Card members.

