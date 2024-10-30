Open Menu

SCCI Demands 5pc Cut In Interest Rate

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 06:03 PM

Chairman Standing Committee on Banking Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry Savaiz Ahmad urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor to reduce interest rate by 5 per cent immediately

Talking to the media on Wednesday, he said that inflation had reached 6.3 per cent in September and inflation is expected to be 6.3 per cent in October, "so it is our demand the government must take immediate action in this regard.

He appealed the government to take decisions in national interest and not to waste national resources.

