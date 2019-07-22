UrduPoint.com
SCCI Demands Action Against Kunda Mafia To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply To Industry

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has urged the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) and high-ups to take action against Kunda mafia (power thieves) in order to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to industrial unit in Hayatabad Industrial Estate Peshawar

While expressing concern over media reports appeared on a section of the press about power theft and tipping issue in Peshawar Hayatabad Industrial Estate, SCCI president, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, said a press statement issued here on Monday. The industrial growth was already dwindled due to prolonged war in this region while the non-availability raw material, like electricity would bring the industries on verge of collapse.

He said that if the action was not taken against power thieves then the existing industries will shut due to kunda mafia and constant tripping issue that would further generate unemployment in the province.

Faizi said that the electricity was remained cut off from 10 to 15 times owing to overloading the power distribution system by direct hooks, caused halting of production process in the industrial units because of which industrialists were being faced high financial and production losses.

SCCI chief said the Pesco officials and administration as well as department of police were reluctant to take against the kunda mafia despite lodging complaints several occasions. He said that if the kunda culture was stopped then the existing industries will force to close down which would cause unbearable financial loss to country' economy.

Thought, he said the Pesco had launched campaign against power thefts which was remained unfruitful yet, due to which the Kunda mafia is taking full advantage. He said that inaction against power thieves was not only affecting industries but it also inflict financial loss to the power distribution company Pesco.

So, he urged the Pesco and high-ups to take prompt action against Kunda mafia and to ensure uninterrupted power supply to industrial units in Peshawar Hayatabad Industrial Estate.

