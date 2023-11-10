SCCI demands action against sale of smuggled Iranian oil

President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq expressed grave concern over sale of smuggled Iranian petrol and diesel at dabba station and demanded the authorities concerned to take immediate action against the dabba stations and remove the concerns of genuine petrol pump owners

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq expressed grave concern over sale of smuggled Iranian petrol and diesel at dabba station and demanded the authorities concerned to take immediate action against the dabba stations and remove the concerns of genuine petrol pump owners.

Fuad Ishaq made this demand during a meeting with a high-level delegation of owners and dealers of petroleum pumps led by Sarhad Petroleum and Cartage Dealers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (SP&CDA-KP) chairman Abdul Majid Khan and the patron-in chief of the association and former president SCCI Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervez, held at SCCI House here Friday.

Ijaz Khan Afridi, Vice President and Sajjad Aziz, General Secretary of the SCCI were also present on this occasion.

The delegation consisted of the SP&CDAKP General Secretary Gul Nawaz Khan, Khalid Khan, Mohammad Izhar Khan Afridi, Saifullah, Faisal Irfan and others

Senior office bearers of the Association apprised the meeting about reservations of pumps owners and dealers regarding open sale the smuggled Iranian oil and diesel at dabba stations, harassment by local administration through various means during checking the petrol measurement and enforcement of policies, delay in issuance of ‘Form K’, despite granting No-Objection Certificate (NoC) to petrol pumps.

Fuad Ishaq on the occasion, assured the Chamber will continue its efforts to resolve all the above-mentioned problems by taking up with the Federal and provincial governments and related institutions and authorities in an effective manner.

The SCCI chief stressed the need for correction and re-direction of policies, besides tariffs/duties should be reviewed that will help to prevent the menace of smuggling.

He urged the government to take proactive steps to address the problems of the business community at all levels and to create a favorable environment for promoting businesses/investment and to avoid such measures that are detrimental to economic development, stability of the country, and create hindrance in improvement of businesses and industries.

There is an urgent need to find a solution to all the problems through a coordinated dialogue between the government, administration and the business community, Ishaq asserted.

The President SCCI assured the delegation that they would take practical steps to solve the problems of the petroleum pump owners and dealers by effectively taking up with relevant authorities at provincial and central levels.

Earlier, the Association's provincial Chairman Abdul Majid Khan, Patron-in chief Maqsood Anwar Parvez and General Secretary Gul Nawaz Khan and others also addressed and congratulated the President of SCCI Fuad Ishaq, Senior Vice President Sanaullah Khan and Vice President Ijaz Khan Afridi and expressed the hope that the newly elected cabinet would play a key role in immediate resolving the problems of the business community.