SCCI demands deferment of POS system for a year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has urged the Federal board of Revenue to defer enforcement of the Point of Sale (POS) system for next one year in order to facilitate the business community, miserably hit by the prolonged corona lockdown.

The demand was made by SCCI president, Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz in a meeting of traders/retailers held here at the chamber house on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, SCCI president said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had issued instructions to all tier-I retailers to integrate with its Point of Sale (Linked Invoicing System) before the deadline of August 31.

SCCI chief said that business activities have adversely affected due to the prolonged corona lockdown, which has caused huge financial losses to the business community.

Therefore, he said the implementation of the Point of Sale system would be completely unjust and unfair under the prevailing scenario, demanding the deferment of the POS system enforcement for next one year in order to give relief to the corona-lockdown hit business community.

Praising issuance of refund payments to the business community, Maqsood Pervaiz urged the FBR to bring further acceleration in release of refund payments to facilitate the business community.

He stated that the business community has played a pivotal role in economic development of the country and asked the government to take practical steps to facilitate businessmen in reciprocation.

The chamber president expressed concern over raids and arrest of traders on pretext of 'anti-encroachment drive' and said that traders' community has always extended cooperation to local administration and fully adhered with laws and rules.

He urged the district authorities to give due respect to the traders community during such campaigns.