SCCI demands divisional status for Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) ::Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Muhammad Ashraf Malik has demanded divisional status for Sialkot due to its international industrial significance and geographical importance.

He said the district was a perfect case for being awarded the status of the a division due to its international airport, dry port, export processing zone, tannery zone, sports industry development centre, business and commerce centre and a highly value-added export-oriented sector.

The SCCI president said that Sialkot district, with a population of 3.

9 million, was also known as home to roaming ambassadors of Pakistan, the exporters who, with their relentless efforts, had made their district and the country, renowned internationally.

He said that the district was contributing US$2.5 billion annually to the national exchequer through exports and was playing a pivotal role in promoting business and trade activities in the region.

He urged Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to grant division's status to Sialkot, comprising three districts - Sialkot, Narowal and Gujrat.