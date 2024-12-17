SCCI demands establishment of a modern lab for testing of Honey

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fazal Moqeem Khan demanded of the government to establish a 'state-of the art' laboratory for testing of Honey in Peshawar and industrial unit for packaging and processing to facilitate the exporters.

Besides, he called for the provision of assistance to honey exporters for obtaining certification, reduction in fees along with simplifying the registration process.

Fazal Moqeem made these demands during a seminar titled: “Highlighting impediments and problems in export and way forward and Development Honey sector” organized by SCCI in collaboration with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) here at the chamber house.

The moot attended by SCCI senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, vice president Shehryar Khan, former presidents Malik Niaz Ahmad, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, members of the executive committee Aftab Iqbal, Nadeem Rauf, Ashfaq Ahmad, Secretary General Muqtasid Ahsan, and Hamoodur Rehman, Bilal Hussain, Naeem Qasmi, Mansoor Ahmad, Smeda Junaid Khan, TDAP officials, honey dealers and exporters.

Moqeem said SCCI is striving for provision of best facilities to honey exporters and shopkeepers.

In the current fiscal year, he informed the chamber has included handmade carpet, honey, furniture, precious stones, jewelry and industrial mining in its Annual Development Program and efforts are afoot for development of these sectors and holding today's event for Honey exporters is the first step toward this effort, he added.

The SCCI wished to further work together with stakeholders of the honey sector, Moqeem said, and stressed the need of taking pragmatic steps to provide access to honey exporters to international markets for promotion of export of this important sector.

The chamber president assured honey exporters and shopkeepers that they will take steps on priority grounds for addressing their all issues and urged TDAP to organise awareness sessions/ training workshops regarding registration, provision of license, packaging and quality control.

TDAP officials during the session agreed with the proposals of SCCI president Fazal Moqeem Khan and businessmen and exporters attached to the honey sector and pledged full support to exporters and shopkeepers for promotion of the honey sector.

Earlier, the seminar was addressed by Muhammad Khalid Rafiq from Honeybee Research Institute Islamabad, Muhammad Younas from Agriculture Research Institute Tarnab Farm Peshawar, Smeda Provincial Chief Rashid Aman, and Deputy Director TDAP Ayaz Muhammad and highlighted hurdles and issues in promotion of the honey sector.

Director General TDAP Muhammad Athar Khokar and Commercial Consular in Pakistani Consulate in Jeddah, Sadia Khan also addressed this important session online link.

It is noted here that the proposal of this event will be sent to the government of Pakistan, besides the participants were informed the honey traders about registration procedure on the Pakistan trade portal.

At the end, SCCI chief Fazal Moqeem Khan distributed certificates among the participants of the event.