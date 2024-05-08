SCCI Demands Establishment Of State Of Art Lab For Gemstone Certification
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry demanded establishment of a state of the art laboratory for certification of precious and semi-precious stones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to carry out proper cutting and polishing on scientific methods and enhance export Pakistan gems and earn hefty foreign exchange for the country.
The demand was made by senior vice president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Sanaullah Khan while chairing a meeting regarding promotion of gems and jewelry sector held here at the chamber house on Wednesday.
The meeting was attended by Director Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Noman Bashir, Director Gems and Gemological Institute Peshawar (GGIP) Naveed Masood, Coordinator Gems and Jewelry Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahid Khan, an executive member of the chamber Qurat Ul Ain, Acting Secretary General Muqtasid Ahsan, and other senior officials concerned.
Participants during the meeting gave a number of proposals for promotion of the gems and jewelry sector and urged Federal and provincial governments to outline a comprehensive plan for development of the gems sector, establishment of a state of the art laboratory for certification of precious and semi-precious stones, essentially upgradation of GGIP and allocation of separate land for this purpose.
Sanaullah Khan suggested allocation of land/dedicated place in Namak Mandi Peshawar, which is hub of business and trade for GGIP.
The senior office bearer of the SCCI demanded of the government to take pragmatic steps for promotion of gems and jewelry sector.
He furthermore called for the imposition of a ban on export of rough and uncut precious and semi-precious stones.
Noman Bashir said TDAP in light of the SCCI proposals would take all steps for promotion of gems and jewelry sector, particularly, identification of suitable land/location for GGIP upgradation and putting it into modern lines.
Officials of TDAP and GGIPs gave full assurance to implement the SCCI recommendations for development of the gems and jewelry sector for which the chamber SVP Sanallah Khan thanked them.
Recent Stories
50MP is Better than 200MP?
Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..
Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM's directive prompts relocation of mother and children to welfare center5 minutes ago
-
Dera, Bandkorai to witness 5-hour power suspension15 minutes ago
-
Haideri submits resolution in NA to condemn Khuzdar Press Club President’s murder15 minutes ago
-
HEC launches Pre-Service faculty training programme in Peshawar15 minutes ago
-
Boiler, heater of printing unit sealed25 minutes ago
-
May 9 tragedy: Time to forge unity against inimical forces; award exemplary punishment to attackers25 minutes ago
-
Farmers asked to avoid burning residue of wheat crops25 minutes ago
-
PASSCO to purchase 2 lac bags wheat in Mian Channu25 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to provide education, health facilities25 minutes ago
-
NUMLogic-2024 held at NUML35 minutes ago
-
MWMC hires 500 sanitary staff for swift cleanliness in city35 minutes ago
-
Work on Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover resumes35 minutes ago