SCCI Demands Establishment Of State Of Art Lab For Gemstone Certification

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry demanded establishment of a state of the art laboratory for certification of precious and semi-precious stones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to carry out proper cutting and polishing on scientific methods and enhance export Pakistan gems and earn hefty foreign exchange for the country.

The demand was made by senior vice president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Sanaullah Khan while chairing a meeting regarding promotion of gems and jewelry sector held here at the chamber house on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Director Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Noman Bashir, Director Gems and Gemological Institute Peshawar (GGIP) Naveed Masood, Coordinator Gems and Jewelry Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahid Khan, an executive member of the chamber Qurat Ul Ain, Acting Secretary General Muqtasid Ahsan, and other senior officials concerned.

Participants during the meeting gave a number of proposals for promotion of the gems and jewelry sector and urged Federal and provincial governments to outline a comprehensive plan for development of the gems sector, establishment of a state of the art laboratory for certification of precious and semi-precious stones, essentially upgradation of GGIP and allocation of separate land for this purpose.

Sanaullah Khan suggested allocation of land/dedicated place in Namak Mandi Peshawar, which is hub of business and trade for GGIP.

The senior office bearer of the SCCI demanded of the government to take pragmatic steps for promotion of gems and jewelry sector.

He furthermore called for the imposition of a ban on export of rough and uncut precious and semi-precious stones.

Noman Bashir said TDAP in light of the SCCI proposals would take all steps for promotion of gems and jewelry sector, particularly, identification of suitable land/location for GGIP upgradation and putting it into modern lines.

Officials of TDAP and GGIPs gave full assurance to implement the SCCI recommendations for development of the gems and jewelry sector for which the chamber SVP Sanallah Khan thanked them.

