SCCI Demands Friendly Environment To Woo Investment In Energy, Other Sectors
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Senior Vice president Abdul Jalil Jan stressed a favorable environment for attracting investment in the energy and other sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He was speaking during a Roadshow on KP’ Potentials and Investment Opportunities in the Energy Sector here at the local hotel.
The event was attended by former presidents Fuad Ishaq, Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervez, a member of the chamber executive committee Hassan Zahideen and Rashid Iqbal Siddiqui, government officials, representatives of various organizations, stakeholders and others.
The senior office bearer said abundant natural resources were available in KP, wherein attractive opportunities for local as well as foreign investors to make investment in these potentials.
He maintained the national and provincial economy would be stabilized by efficient utilization of natural resources of the province.
Besides, he added, employment opportunities would be created by promotion of economic and trade activities in the region.
Abdul Jalil Jan urged Federal and provincial governments to ensure uninterrupted electricity and gas supply to flourish businesses and industrialization in the province.
In the stakeholders meeting, SCCI SVP presented proposals regarding development of the energy sector and fully exploiting all natural resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to the SCCI’ recommendations, the establishment of an oil refinery in KP, along with provision of all due constitutional rights to people of the province on its natural resources, and provision of electricity and gas to industries and businesses on priority basis are the topmost.
The SCCI SVP called for provision of a conducive environment for investors and simplifying the process/procedure for investment under a one-window operation initiative.
Abdul Jalil Jan demanded the abolishment of double taxation and adopting of business-friendly policies to promote business and industries in the province.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Award 2024
DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support tourism
Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event
SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery
Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today
Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan
ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shrimp farming facility in KEZAD
Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents ..
Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27
Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa International Festival 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Literature ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan’s ICT exports reach record $3.223 billion, NA told40 seconds ago
-
SCCI demands friendly environment to woo investment in energy, other sectors59 seconds ago
-
CNS Admiral Naveed Ashraf meets top civil, military leadership of Oman1 minute ago
-
Police recover liquor11 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 78,700 cusecs water11 minutes ago
-
Safe City Project to help prevent crimes in Rawalpindi: RPO11 minutes ago
-
PEF chief praises private schools for enhancing literacy rate11 minutes ago
-
PM determined to make country center of Information Technology: Governor, Rana11 minutes ago
-
Christmas celebration at University of Education11 minutes ago
-
DPO meets ulema peace committee members21 minutes ago
-
SAARC Chambers president-led delegation meets Iftikhar Ali Malik21 minutes ago
-
AC checks anti-polio drive in private schools31 minutes ago