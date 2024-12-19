SCCI demands friendly environment to woo investment in energy, other sectors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Senior Vice president Abdul Jalil Jan stressed a favorable environment for attracting investment in the energy and other sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was speaking during a Roadshow on KP’ Potentials and Investment Opportunities in the Energy Sector here at the local hotel.

The event was attended by former presidents Fuad Ishaq, Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervez, a member of the chamber executive committee Hassan Zahideen and Rashid Iqbal Siddiqui, government officials, representatives of various organizations, stakeholders and others.

The senior office bearer said abundant natural resources were available in KP, wherein attractive opportunities for local as well as foreign investors to make investment in these potentials.

He maintained the national and provincial economy would be stabilized by efficient utilization of natural resources of the province.

Besides, he added, employment opportunities would be created by promotion of economic and trade activities in the region.

Abdul Jalil Jan urged Federal and provincial governments to ensure uninterrupted electricity and gas supply to flourish businesses and industrialization in the province.

In the stakeholders meeting, SCCI SVP presented proposals regarding development of the energy sector and fully exploiting all natural resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the SCCI’ recommendations, the establishment of an oil refinery in KP, along with provision of all due constitutional rights to people of the province on its natural resources, and provision of electricity and gas to industries and businesses on priority basis are the topmost.

The SCCI SVP called for provision of a conducive environment for investors and simplifying the process/procedure for investment under a one-window operation initiative.

Abdul Jalil Jan demanded the abolishment of double taxation and adopting of business-friendly policies to promote business and industries in the province.