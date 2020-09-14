SCCI demands practical steps to remove hurdles in way of Pak-Afghan trade

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has urged the government to take pragmatic steps to remove hurdles and problems to give a boost to the bilateral trade and transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has urged the government to take pragmatic steps to remove hurdles and problems to give a boost to the bilateral trade and transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, president of the SCCI in a statement issued here on Monday said that the freight charged by various bonded carriers at Karachi port from exporters up to Rs 600,000 per cargo truck, which is high and alarming.

The exporters have faced huge financial problems because of the bonded carriers' monopoly but the policy was brought negative impacts on the bilateral and transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, SCCI chief said.

He emphasized that the government and relevant authorities should take proactive steps and introduce business friendly policies for creating favorable working atmosphere and to minimize the cost of doing business.

Maqsood Pervaiz suggested that it is needed to bring change in the proposed draft Rule 328 regarding license of bonded carrier so that will ensure sensitivity and security of transit cargo under the necessary amendment in the relevant rule.

Furthermore, he proposed that the phenomenon of bonded carrier be abolished in transit trade and the border agent shall be made responsible in the jurisdiction of each transit directorate to arrange a fleet as per their requirements through an insurance guarantee for ache of vehicle and may be enhanced with any many transport units provided according to their demands.

Meanwhile, the chamber president condemned the incidents reportedly regarding harassment and unnecessary checking by police personals at Zhira Checkpost of Pak-Afghan route and urged the provincial government, police high ups and other relevant authorities to take immediate notice of it.

The mutual trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan is very low, if the policies cannot be reviewed, the Pak-Afghan mutual and transit trade would be further declined, Maqsood Pervaiz said.

He called upon the Federal government and its relevant subordinate institutions to take concrete steps to remove impediments in the way of the mutual trade and transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.