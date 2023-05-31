SCCI demands pragmatic steps to boost up auto industry in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry demanded of the government to take pragmatic steps for promoting the auto industry in the province.

Ejaz Khan Afridi, acting president of the SCCI, presented this demand while talking to a delegation led by CEO MG Khyber Motors Peshawar Naeem Afridi and General Manager Sheikh Abdul Karim at the chamber house here on Wednesday.

The SCCI acting chief said that vast investment opportunities were available in various sectors in KP.

He was of the view that setting up new industries would not only stabilize the national economy but it would also create new employment opportunities for locals.

He emphasized that the promotion of the auto industry was the dire need of the hour.

He, however, said that initiatives should be made to provide facilities and special incentives to investors attached to the auto industry to boost it to an optimal level.

Ejaz went on to say that allied industries would also be promoted with the auto industry which could create employment opportunities in the province.

The SCCI acting president said the business community had confronted difficulties owing to present depressing economic conditions.

He asked the government to resolve issues of the business community on a priority basis to stabilize the ailing national economy and put it on a path of sustainable growth.

Earlier, while talking to a social worker of the Waziristan district, Jalat Khan Wazir, Afridi called for the launching of new schemes to generate economic activities and bring economic prosperity and development in the newly merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He noted abundant natural resources were available in the merged tribal districts, wherein "local and foreign investments can be attracted".

On the occasion, the SCCI acting president assured the visiting delegations of taking every possible step for providing relief to the business community and raising their issues at every forum for their redressal.

Members of the delegation expressed hope that the acting president would raise the problems faced by the business community effectively at every forum and resolve them on a priority basis.