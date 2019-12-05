SCCI demands pragmatic steps to remove hurdles in honey export

President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz has called for to take pragmatic measures to remove hurdles in export of honey and to provide adequate facilities to beekeepers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz has called for to take pragmatic measures to remove hurdles in export of honey and to provide adequate facilities to beekeepers.

The SCCI chief said beekeeping has emerged as the sector with the second great export potential, but the honey harvesting business is on a steep decline in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa owing to lack of facilities.

He stressed the need for organizing proper training for beekeepers, easiness in issuance of permit, awareness about bottle packing and quality control.

He also called for to support and guide beekeepers to have better access to export honey products in international market in an efficient manner.

Engr Maqsood Pervaiz was talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Beekeepers Exporters and Honey Traders Association, led by its president Saleem Khan at the chamber house here on Thursday.

SCCI Vice president, Abdul Jalil Jan, Saddar Gul, the association office bearers, Sher Zaman, Gul Badshah, exporters, Haji Israrullah, Naseem, Abdul Rehman and Syed Anwar Shah were also present in the meeting.

The Chamber president informed that SCCI has planned to set up Business Facilitation Centre, which would facilitate the business community to resolve their issues under one roof.

He said the business community reservations regarding property tax had discussed with official concerned, through which they have received positive outcome that could be minimized difficulties of community at optimal level. He vowed the SCCI will continue its efforts to resolve the issues of business community on priority basis.

On the occasion, the beekeepers association president, Saleem Khan apprised the meeting about impediments and issues of the community.

Engr Maqsood Pervaiz assured the beekeepers that the SCCI being a prime chamber of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would continue its efforts to resolve longstanding issues of business community.

Saleem Khan, the association president thanked the chamber president for assuring them to make efforts to establish training centre for beekeepers, enhancement of honey export, one time grant, elimination of mushroom deforestation, property and double taxes issue.