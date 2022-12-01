SCCI demands proper consultation in formulation of economic policies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Local traders have urged the government to take pragmatic steps for resolving of issues and demanded for making proper consultation with the chambers and relevant stakeholders during formulation of economic policies.

Small scale businesses have immensely contributed toward economic development of the country through paying of multiple taxes, said Muhammad Ishaq, President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Tea Association Regional Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Thursday.

The delegation was led by Chairman of Pakistan Tea Association Regional office, Khyber Pakhtunhwa, Ishfaq Ahmad. The Association's executive members Athar Jamil, Shafahat Paracha, Haji Muhammad Salman Sawal, Muhammad Nadeem Rauf, Abdul Basit, Osama Rashid and Ghazanfar Ali Sawal were amongst the member of the delegation. Shahid Hussain, Senior Vice President of the SCCI was also present in the meeting.

The head of the delegation apprised the SCCI Muhammad Ishaq regarding traders' problems associated with tea business.

The Chamber's President assured the delegation to take up issues with the authorities concerned in an effective manner.

Taxpayers have played a vital role to boosting up the national economy, Ishaq said. He urged the Federal and provincial governments to provide facilities and resolve the issues of trading community on priority basis.

Ishaq praised the KP business community for their resilient and unmatched sacrifices in unfavorable atmosphere which, according to him, was not less than a 'holy war'. So it is crucial to provide every possible relief and assistance to traders' communities to sustain business, trade and industrial activities, he stressed.

Ishaq explained the role of SCCI in resolving the issues of business community, saying the Chamber is a prime forum of traders which had always played an important role to take up their community problems with the authorities concerned.

Earlier, the delegation of Pakistan Tea Association Regional Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa congratulated the newly elected cabinet and executive members of SCCI and expressed the hope that the Chamber will continue serving business community under the leadership of its new President Muhammad Ishaq.