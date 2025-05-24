SCCI demands release of security payments to textbook printers, publishers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fazal Moqeem Khan on Saturday expressed grave concern over withholding payment on head of security of the registered textbook printers and publishers by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textbook board and Federal Board of Revenue for the last one and half decade.

The SCCI chief demanded to release the hefty amount to the registered printers and publishers immediately and warned of protest if further delaying tactics were used in this regard.

Fazal Moqeem Khan made this demand while chairing a meeting of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Standing Committee on Textbook Board the registered Printers and Publishers held here at the chamber house on Saturday.

Members of the committee include president of the Textbook (Regtd) Printers Iqtedar Ali Akundzada, Muhammad Amin, Haji Akhtar and Aqeel Kayani, Secretary General Muqtasid Ahsan and others were present in the meeting.

The registered textbook printers and publishers had submitted Rs 30 million on head of security to the KP Textbook Board and Federal Board over a decade ago, but delaying tactics were being used to release the withheld amount by the authorities concerned, the meeting was told.

The meeting informed superior courts of the country made decision in favour of publishers in the case and directed FBR and KP Textbook to release the withheld amount to the affected traders immediately, despite the verdict of the superior judiciary, the justice was yet not delivered to the printers and publishers, as amount is still unreleased by the relevant departments.

The meeting furthermore enlightened the aggrieved textbook printers and publishers lodged a complaint in the Federal Tax Ombudsman in the light of the superior courts verdict.

After hearing from both parties, the Federal Tax Ombudsman had also given verdict in favour to the registered textbook printers and publishers and directed the FBR and KP Textbook to release the withheld amount to publishers immediately, the meeting said.

The meeting said the directives of superior courts and FTO had been severely violated by the authorities concerned and are still using delaying tactics in release of the aforesaid amount.

On the occasion, Fazal Moqeem asked the FBR and KP Textbook Board to release the hefty amount in light of judgements of the superior courts and FTO and provide justice to the aggrieved publishers forthwith.