SCCI Demands Relief Package For Blaze Victims

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 09:12 PM

President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Sherbaz Bilour has expressed deep grief and sorrow over human and financial losses in fire incident occurred due to short-circuit in stationery shop and store at Chowk Yadgar and demanded special relief package to compensate the concerned stationer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Sherbaz Bilour has expressed deep grief and sorrow over human and financial losses in fire incident occurred due to short-circuit in stationery shop and store at Chowk Yadgar and demanded special relief package to compensate the concerned stationer.

In a statement issued here Monday, the SCCI chief also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the owner of the shop, Haji Ghulam Farooq in the blaze incident and expressed sympathies with the family members and heirs of the deceased.

