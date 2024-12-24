Open Menu

SCCI Demands Restoration Of Hajj Flight Operation From Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President, Fazal Moqeem Khan urged the Federal government and Ministry of Religious Affairs along with relevant authorities to issue instructions for restoration of Hajj flight operations from Peshawar to ease difficulties of pilgrims and business community.

He also demanded proactive steps to operationalize the Haji camp in Hayatabad Peshawar.

According to detail, a delegation of Hajj Organisers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) headed by its central chief coordinator Haji Sanaullah held a meeting with SCCI president Fazal Moqeem Khan here at the chamber house.

Other members of the delegation include Pir Ishaq Ahmad Jan Zakori, Ghazanfar Ali Saval, Abid Pervez Awan, Haji Akhtar Gul, Farooq Jan Durrani, Haji Musa Khan, Ibrahim Ahmad Paracha, along with HOAP office bearers, members and Hajj tour operators and others.

The SCCI senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan was also present in the meeting.

The delegation congratulated SCCI president Fazal Moqeem Khan and rest of his cabinet members for taking charge of their respective offices.

Delegation apprised the meeting about problems, difficulties and reservations of the business community and urged the chamber to play a role for amicable resolution of their issues.

Members of the delegation said the business community, especially Hajj pilgrims were being faced with hardships owing to suspension of Hajj flight operations from Peshawar.

On other hand, they said Hajj pilgrims have to visit Islamabad several times for necessary documentation and passports.

The delegation expressed concern over the non-functional Haji Camp Hayatabad Peshawar.

Fazal Moqeem, on the occasion, assured the meeting that every possible step would be taken to resolve all problems through the SCCI platform.

He said Hajj flight operations had shifted to Islamabad which is sheer unjust with Hajj pilgrims and business community.

The SCCI chief demanded the federal government and MoRA to issue directives for immediate resumption of Hajj flight operations from Peshawar to facilitate pilgrims and the business community.

