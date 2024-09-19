SCCI Demands Resumption Of Peshawar-Karachi PIA Flight Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has expressed concern over closure of PIA flight operation from Peshawar to Karachi and demanded for its immediate resumption.
Fuad Ishaq, president of the SCCI, in a statement issued here on Thursday, said PIA was operating only one flight from Peshawar to Karachi within a week and this service was availed by business community and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He, however, said PIA has halted Peshawar to Karachi operation for the last several months, due to which the business community has not only faced difficulties but also inflicted huge revenue loss to the national carrier PIA.
The SCCI president said the PIA move to halt flight operations from Peshawar to Karachi has created great unrest among the business community and people of the province.
He demanded the government and higher management of PIA to immediately resume the flight operation from Peshawar to address their grievances.
Fuad Ishaq demanded the PIA should operate two flights from Peshawar to Karachi within a week to facilitate the business community and people of the province.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hot & humid weather likely to persist in Sukkur2 minutes ago
-
Transporters, consumers welcome petrol price reduction22 minutes ago
-
PPRA launches master trainers programme to enhance e- govt procurement system22 minutes ago
-
.42 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses optimal use of resources for Afghan refugees42 minutes ago
-
ISSI to host One-Day Int'l conference on Pakistan’s Ancient Archeological & Civilizational Heritag ..42 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York49 minutes ago
-
Anti-drug awareness campaign "Nasha Ab Nahi"on full swing in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Civil defense training to jail employees1 hour ago
-
Poet, journalist Ajmal Siraj passes away1 hour ago
-
Commissioner orders inquiry1 hour ago
-
Family health mobile unit inaugurated1 hour ago