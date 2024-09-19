Open Menu

SCCI Demands Resumption Of Peshawar-Karachi PIA Flight Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM

SCCI demands resumption of Peshawar-Karachi PIA flight operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has expressed concern over closure of PIA flight operation from Peshawar to Karachi and demanded for its immediate resumption.

Fuad Ishaq, president of the SCCI, in a statement issued here on Thursday, said PIA was operating only one flight from Peshawar to Karachi within a week and this service was availed by business community and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He, however, said PIA has halted Peshawar to Karachi operation for the last several months, due to which the business community has not only faced difficulties but also inflicted huge revenue loss to the national carrier PIA.

The SCCI president said the PIA move to halt flight operations from Peshawar to Karachi has created great unrest among the business community and people of the province.

He demanded the government and higher management of PIA to immediately resume the flight operation from Peshawar to address their grievances.

Fuad Ishaq demanded the PIA should operate two flights from Peshawar to Karachi within a week to facilitate the business community and people of the province.

