SCCI demands revival of zero-rated regime for five export-oriented sectors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) president Qaisar Iqbal Baryar demanded the government to revive zero-rated regime for five export-oriented sectors.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, he said that exporters were delighted to learn that the Federal government, on the special directives of Prime Minister was contemplating to support the exports-oriented industry and positively working on the revival of zero-rated regime for export sectors.

He mentioned that revival of "No Sales Tax, no Refund Policy" would be a masterstroke from the Prime Minister that would provide the export sector with an immediate boost to capitalize in the international markets.

Baryar said the facility of Zero Rating vide SRO-1125, had proved a great support while staying competitive internationally, especially for the industry of Sialkot but its withdrawal affected the SMEs.

The SCCI President strongly recommended that zero-rated regime should be revived for all 5 export sectors of Pakistan.