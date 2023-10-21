Open Menu

SCCI Demands Withdrawal Of Increase In Rents Of Auqaf Properties

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2023 | 07:20 PM

SCCI demands withdrawal of increase in rents of Auqaf properties

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Fuad Ishaq has expressed reservations over the recent hike in rents of Auqaf properties and said that a hundred per cent increase is unbearable.

He also threatened agitation if the decision would not withdraw immediately. The matter of the increase in rents of Auqaf properties was raised by trader leaders Ghulam Bilal Javed and Mian Jee Abu Muzaffar during a meeting with the SCCI’s president Fuad Ishaq, said in a press release here on Saturday.

He said that the business community was confronted with difficulties due to certain decisions of the caretaker government demanding friendly policies for the facilitation of the traders’ community.

He asked the provincial Auqaf department to withdraw this recent 100 per cent hike in rents and said that SCCI and traders would take to the streets if demands were not met. He said that the trading community has provided employment to hundreds of people and deserves support and relief from the government.

