SCCI, district admin to devise joint mechanism for ensuring maximum Covid-19 vaccination among traders

The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and district administration here on Monday decided to devise a joint mechanism to ensure maximum Covid-19 vaccination among traders' community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and district administration here on Monday decided to devise a joint mechanism to ensure maximum Covid-19 vaccination among traders' community.

The decision was made during a meeting between SCCI president Sherbaz Bilour and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt (retired) Khalid Mehmood here at the chamber house.

Emphasizing that the coordination between the chamber and district administration need to be further strengthened, Sherbaz Bilour has proposed that the district authorities should designate a focal person to immediately resolve issues of the business community.

He also urged the provincial government to allow business activities around the clock in Peshawar and the rest of the province.

Terming the business community a major contributor in the economic development of the country, the SCCI chief asked the district administration to take care of traders' dignity and avoid harassing and detaining them while implementing the government's rules and policies.

We are against the encroachment which was causing great difficulties for the business community, says Mr Bilour. He asked the district administration to remove illegal structures and assured full cooperation and support in this regard.

Besides, the chamber senior vice president Engineer Manzoor Elahi, former presidents Haji Muhmmad Afzal, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Faud Ishaq, former vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, Abidullah Yousafzai, members of the SCCI executive committee, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ghulam Bilal Javed, Ihsanullah, Shams ul Rahim, Saddar Gul, Nadeem Rauf, Fazal Wahid, Syed Ijaz Ali Shah, Syed Minhajuddin, Rashid Iqbal Siddique, a large number of traders including presidents of different bazaars associations, importers, exporters and industrialists were present during the meeting.

Accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ashfaq Khan & Assistant Commissioner Syed Noman Ali Shah and other officials, Khalid Mehmood acknowledged that the business community has played a pivotal role in economic development of the country.

He emphasized that the revival of business and trade activities are essential to give further boost to the national economy.

While assuring the business community that the district administration would take care of their dignity during crackdown, the Deputy Commissioner said that the decisions and policies would be implemented with coordination of chamber, traders and relevant stakeholders.

The senior official urged the business community to get vaccinated themselves so it would not help to avoid the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus but it would also completely revive the business and trade activities across the province.

The deputy commissioner informed as many as 50 coronavirus vaccination centres had been established in Peshawar.

However, he lamented that despite the passage of three months, the ratio of vaccination among people of all ages is very low in Peshawar as compared to other districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khalid Mehmood stressed that the vaccination of all people including adults is essential to prevent the fourth wave of the deadly virus.

While talking about the price control committee, the Deputy Commissioner sought the business community cooperation to catch up the people involved in adulteration and hoarding and ensure hygienic food and meals to people in the provincial metropolis.

Sherbaz Bilour assured on the occasion that the chamber and traders would fully cooperate with district administration in the vaccination drive and meet the set target in this regard.

He informed that the Chamber has formulated a holistic vaccination plan in coordination after a consultation meeting with the head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Earlier, Haji Muhamamd Afzal, Faud Ishaq, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Zahoor Khan, Ihsanullah, Ghulam Bilal Javed also spoke on the occasion and conveyed the deputy commissioner about reservations of the business community on covid-19 lockdown and other rules and policies.

Deputy Commissioner fully agreed with the proposals of SCCI chief Sherbaz Bilour and assured him to implement them with letter and spirit.