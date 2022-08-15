SCCI donates Rs 11 mln to Alkhidmat Foundation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) donated a total amount of Rs 11 million to Alkhidmat Foundation for the Balochistan flood victims of the flood in .

A simple ceremony was held here at SCCI on Monday in which President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar and Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Khuwaja Masood Akhtar handed over the cheque as the 2nd tranche of the donation.