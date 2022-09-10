UrduPoint.com

SCCI Donates Rs 220 Mln To PM's Flood Relief Fund

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2022 | 04:10 PM

SCCI donates Rs 220 mln to PM's Flood Relief Fund

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) presented donation of Rs 220 million to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for PM's Flood Relief Fund.

The SCCI delegation led by President Mian Imran Akbar presented donation contributed by key stakeholders of Sialkot, says a news release issued by SCCI here on Saturday.

SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar affirmed his commitment to workclosely with the government in its efforts to provide relief to floodaffected people.

