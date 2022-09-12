SCCI elections 2022-23: Businessman Forum candidates elected unopposed

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Eleven members, affiliated with Businessman Forum under leadership of former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, running for the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) executive committee elections for 2022-23 on five vacant seats of Corporate Group and five vacant seats of Associate Group and a vacant seat reserved for women were elected unopposed for the next term.

The election commission constituted for SCCI elections 2022-23, announced that the eleven candidates were elected unopposed for the next term.

A meeting of the election commission was held under chairmanship of Malik Niaz Ahmad here at the chamber house, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Other members of the election commission Abidullah Yousafzai and Haris Mufti were present during the meeting.

For five vacant seats of Corporate Group, Shahid Hussain, Hamza Ibrahim Butt, Kashif Amin, Affaf Ali Khan, and Faisal Afzal were elected unopposed as executive members of the SCCI for next term, according to the election commission.

Similarly, the election commission further announced that for five vacant seats of Associate Group, Muhammad Ishaq, Abdul Hakim Shinwari, Munawar Khurshid, Javed Ahmad Khan and Lala Badshah were elected unopposed as executive members of the chamber for next term.

Likewise, on one vacant reserved seat for women, Qurtul Ain was also elected unopposed as member of SCCI's executive committee for the next term.

According to the election commission, none of the other candidates submitted nomination papers against the eleven candidates affiliated with Businessman Forum so the commission announced their Names as executive members unopposed for 2022-23.

It is noted here that elections for president, senior vice president and vice president of the SCCI would be conducted on September 26, 2022, while the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be held on September 30, 2022.