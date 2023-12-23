SCCI, Excise Office Islamabad launches vehicle verification process

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), and Excise and Taxation Office Islamabad have launched the vehicles’ physical verification process here at Chamber House, said a press release issued here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), and Excise and Taxation Office Islamabad have launched the vehicles’ physical verification process here at Chamber House, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

A large number of businessmen and citizens got their vehicles physically verified and appreciated the initiative Excise officials including Mian Naseer, Asif Jehangir and Imran Kahut carried out physical verification of over 250 vehicles throughout the day. The initiative would help the business community and people of KP to verify their vehicles here rather than visiting Islamabad for vehicles’ physical verification.

