SCCI express concern over water shortage in Peshawar

President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fuad Ishaq has expressed concern over the shortage of water level in Peshawar and urged government and World Wide Fund (WWF) Pakistan to take joint steps to conserve water

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fuad Ishaq has expressed concern over the shortage of water level in Peshawar and urged government and World Wide Fund (WWF) Pakistan to take joint steps to conserve water.

He was talking to a delegation of WWF Pakistan led by its Program Manager Muhammad Rashid, said a press release issued here Friday. WWF Pakistan ILES Head KP, Muhammad Waseem, Conservation Officer Peshawar Aimal Khan Barki, Senior SP ILES Hamza Latif, Project Officer Maham Zahna and Liaison Officer Anwar.

Representatives briefed the president of SCCI Fuad Ishaq regarding the WWF Pakistan intervention and projects in various sectors including agriculture, forest, wildlife, climate change, and oceans, and the key role of the organization.

Members of the WWF delegation asked the SCCI to launch joint ventures for the conservation and preservation of water to Fuad Ishaq agreed. He also identified the various sectors for collaboration in the future.

Earlier, the SCCI president Fuad Ishaq participated in a workshop on increasing water challenges in KP. The event was organized by WWF Pakistan.