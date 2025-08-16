Open Menu

SCCI Express Grief Over Losses In Recent Flash Floods

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM

SCCI express grief over losses in recent flash floods

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Saturday has expressed profound grief and sorrow over loss of precious human lives and infrastructure destruction during the recent torrential rains and flash floods in upper and lower parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The SCCI urged Federal, provincial and district governments to announce monetary assistance for affected families and outline a comprehensive plan for their early rehabilitation. It shared grief with bereaved families and assured assistance and help to affected people in this time of distress.

The SCCI said that flash floods and disaster-hit families were not alone in their difficult time and traders along with people, associated with various segments fully stand with them.

Recent Stories

MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever ..

MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students

2 minutes ago
 Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

17 minutes ago
 Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakist ..

Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards

2 hours ago
 Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

3 hours ago
 Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Pu ..

Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain

4 hours ago
 Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu ..

Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..

4 hours ago
Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli stri ..

Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

5 hours ago
 Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy ra ..

Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods

5 hours ago
 Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very ..

Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi Internatio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan