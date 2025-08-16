SCCI express grief over losses in recent flash floods

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Saturday has expressed profound grief and sorrow over loss of precious human lives and infrastructure destruction during the recent torrential rains and flash floods in upper and lower parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The SCCI urged Federal, provincial and district governments to announce monetary assistance for affected families and outline a comprehensive plan for their early rehabilitation. It shared grief with bereaved families and assured assistance and help to affected people in this time of distress.

The SCCI said that flash floods and disaster-hit families were not alone in their difficult time and traders along with people, associated with various segments fully stand with them.