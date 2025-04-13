Open Menu

SCCI Expresses Solidarity With Palestinian

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 02:30 PM

SCCI expresses solidarity with Palestinian

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) has expressed deep sorrow

over the Palestine situation and expressed solidarity with the people of Gaza.

In a press statement here on Sunday, SCCI President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum,

Senior Vice President Mian Muhammad Imran, Vice President Dr. Hassan Kharl,

and all members of the Chamber stated that brutalities committed on Palestinian

soil had shaken the conscience of humanity.

They said: “The world remains a silent spectator, but the Muslim Ummah could

no longer afford silence”. They said that mere words were not enough to condemn

the brutalities in Gaza as time had come to show unity and collective resolve.

The SCCI leadership lamented the heartbreaking scenes of children, women,

and elderly being targeted, calling it a deep wounds in the hearts of all Muslims.

"They emphasized that if we could not physically stand beside Palestinians,

we must at least weaken the economic backbone of their oppressors".

“Boycotting Israeli products is not just a commercial act; it is a spiritual, moral,

and national duty,” they added.

Khawaja Yasir Qayyum said. “We cannot empower our enemies by spending

on products stained with the blood of our Muslim brothers and sisters.”

Appealing to the business community, the Chamber emphasised for immediate

and complete boycott of Israeli goods and called on Pakistani manufacturers

to improve the quality of their products to reduce the reliance on foreign alternatives.

Recent Stories

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with ..

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter

1 hour ago
 Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

1 hour ago
 UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspira ..

UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..

2 hours ago
 13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

2 hours ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

3 hours ago
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

3 hours ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

3 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camp ..

UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

4 hours ago
 Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

4 hours ago
 Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan