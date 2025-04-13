SCCI Expresses Solidarity With Palestinian
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) has expressed deep sorrow
over the Palestine situation and expressed solidarity with the people of Gaza.
In a press statement here on Sunday, SCCI President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum,
Senior Vice President Mian Muhammad Imran, Vice President Dr. Hassan Kharl,
and all members of the Chamber stated that brutalities committed on Palestinian
soil had shaken the conscience of humanity.
They said: “The world remains a silent spectator, but the Muslim Ummah could
no longer afford silence”. They said that mere words were not enough to condemn
the brutalities in Gaza as time had come to show unity and collective resolve.
The SCCI leadership lamented the heartbreaking scenes of children, women,
and elderly being targeted, calling it a deep wounds in the hearts of all Muslims.
"They emphasized that if we could not physically stand beside Palestinians,
we must at least weaken the economic backbone of their oppressors".
“Boycotting Israeli products is not just a commercial act; it is a spiritual, moral,
and national duty,” they added.
Khawaja Yasir Qayyum said. “We cannot empower our enemies by spending
on products stained with the blood of our Muslim brothers and sisters.”
Appealing to the business community, the Chamber emphasised for immediate
and complete boycott of Israeli goods and called on Pakistani manufacturers
to improve the quality of their products to reduce the reliance on foreign alternatives.
