SCCI Fears Cess Levy To End Export, Flight Operations, Cargo Service From KP
Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2024 | 07:36 PM
Opposing implementation of two percent cess on export from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Fuad Ishaq expressed the fear that the provincial government move will not only end export from KP but also international flight operations, cargo/shipping services and Pak-Afghan transit trade badly affected
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Opposing implementation of two percent cess on export from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Fuad Ishaq expressed the fear that the provincial government move will not only end export from KP but also international flight operations, cargo/shipping services and Pak-Afghan transit trade badly affected.
The SCCI chief asked the provincial government to immediately withdraw the cess on Export.
According to a press release issued here on Thursday, a meeting was held at Chief Minister Secretariat where the enforcement of cess on export from KP was discussed.
The meeting was attended by SCCI president Fuad Ishaq, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, office bearers of various chambers and traders associations.
An impression was given during the meeting that there was agreement between chambers, exporters and provincial government that to collect 1 percent cess on export, which was strongly rejected by SCCI chief Fuad Ishaq and stated that cess will completely end export from KP, besides flight operations, cargo/shipping services and Pak-Afghan transit would also be hurt, which isn’t beneficial for national and provincial economy.
Fuad went on to say that cess was not implemented in any other province of the country but KP government has enforced on export which was tantamount to discriminatory attitude.
The chamber president was adamant to his stance, asking the provincial government to withdraw 2 percent cess that will help to increase export, trade and business and provide maximum employment opportunities to people and smooth run businesses and industries in the province and also stabilized the economy.
Talking about bilateral trade on the occasion, Fuad Ishaq said that under SRO-121, there was no duty or tariff imposed on the transit trade that is carried out from Afghanistan through Pakistan.
Therefore, he said there is not no duty and tariff imposed on the transit trade, and there is no justification for imposing cess on exports by the provincial government.
He expressed fear that imposition on cess on exports from KP would also extremely hurt Pak-Afghan bilateral trade, particularly the transit trade.
Recent Stories
FDA provides online payment facility to sports complex members
IGP issues Rs 2.4m for treatment of injured cops
Livestock dept launches awareness campaign for livestock cards
SCCI chief holds online meeting with Sharjah RUWAD
Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi expresses condolence to senior journalists Malik brothers ove ..
IMO Secretary General calls on PM
ADC visits girls high school to review educational issues in Gwadar
Punjab Police strengthening provincial border check posts: IG Punjab
Commissioner visits peripheral localities to inspect polio vaccination drive
Classes start at DMC university campus
Governor Kundi takes action against sale of universities land in KP
Japanese envoy Mitsuhiro calls on Governor Sindh, discusses bilateral relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FDA provides online payment facility to sports complex members5 minutes ago
-
IGP issues Rs 2.4m for treatment of injured cops15 seconds ago
-
SCCI chief holds online meeting with Sharjah RUWAD16 seconds ago
-
Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi expresses condolence to senior journalists Malik brothers over demise of mother18 seconds ago
-
IMO Secretary General calls on PM19 seconds ago
-
ADC visits girls high school to review educational issues in Gwadar21 seconds ago
-
Punjab Police strengthening provincial border check posts: IG Punjab5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits peripheral localities to inspect polio vaccination drive5 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi takes action against sale of universities land in KP5 minutes ago
-
Japanese envoy Mitsuhiro calls on Governor Sindh, discusses bilateral relations18 minutes ago
-
Sikh community has special respect for Hazrat Mian Mir (R.A): Ramesh Arora18 minutes ago
-
PTA blocked 465 mobile SIMs in Katcha areas: Shaza Fatima18 minutes ago