SCCI fears cess levy to end export, flight operations, cargo service from KP

Opposing implementation of two percent cess on export from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Fuad Ishaq expressed the fear that the provincial government move will not only end export from KP but also international flight operations, cargo/shipping services and Pak-Afghan transit trade badly affected

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Opposing implementation of two percent cess on export from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Fuad Ishaq expressed the fear that the provincial government move will not only end export from KP but also international flight operations, cargo/shipping services and Pak-Afghan transit trade badly affected.

The SCCI chief asked the provincial government to immediately withdraw the cess on Export.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, a meeting was held at Chief Minister Secretariat where the enforcement of cess on export from KP was discussed.

The meeting was attended by SCCI president Fuad Ishaq, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, office bearers of various chambers and traders associations.

An impression was given during the meeting that there was agreement between chambers, exporters and provincial government that to collect 1 percent cess on export, which was strongly rejected by SCCI chief Fuad Ishaq and stated that cess will completely end export from KP, besides flight operations, cargo/shipping services and Pak-Afghan transit would also be hurt, which isn’t beneficial for national and provincial economy.

Fuad went on to say that cess was not implemented in any other province of the country but KP government has enforced on export which was tantamount to discriminatory attitude.

The chamber president was adamant to his stance, asking the provincial government to withdraw 2 percent cess that will help to increase export, trade and business and provide maximum employment opportunities to people and smooth run businesses and industries in the province and also stabilized the economy.

Talking about bilateral trade on the occasion, Fuad Ishaq said that under SRO-121, there was no duty or tariff imposed on the transit trade that is carried out from Afghanistan through Pakistan.

Therefore, he said there is not no duty and tariff imposed on the transit trade, and there is no justification for imposing cess on exports by the provincial government.

He expressed fear that imposition on cess on exports from KP would also extremely hurt Pak-Afghan bilateral trade, particularly the transit trade.