SCCI felicitates interim body of KP Union of Journalists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Senior Vice President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Shahid Hussain has felicitated the maiden interim cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Union of Journalists.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, Shahid expressed the hope that the new cabinet will play its effective role for the welfare of journalist community and resolution of problems being faced by people associated with media industry.

He said that the business community was fully aware with problems faced by media industry and stressed upon the government to take measures for resolution of these issues.

He assured the President KP Union of Journalists, Shams Mohmand of full cooperation of business community of the province for their welfare.