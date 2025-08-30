SCCI felicitates Ziaul Haq Sarhadi over conferring of Pakistan’s highest civil award

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has congratulated renowned businessman and President Abaseen Column Writers Association, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi over conferring of Pakistan’s highest civil award, Nishan-e-Imtiaz in recognition of his remarkable services.

SCCI president Fazal Moqeem Khan, senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, vice president Shehryar Khan and entire members of the chamber’s executive committee congratulated the chamber senior executive member Ziaul Haq Sarhadi over conferring of the prestigious Sitara e Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan.

This national honor recognizes his exceptional leadership and remarkable contributions and services to the country, observed Fazal Moqeem.

Office bearers of the chamber and traders associated with diverse fields and sectors while recounting Mr Sarhadi’s services in promotion of trade, export and cross border trade and other sectors stated that his tireless services for business community while serving on various positions are highly commendable.

President Fazal Moqeem Khan congratulated senior member of SCCI Ziaul Haq Sarhadi for conferring the highest civil award Sitara e Imtiaz and stated that his services and contributions always remained productive toward promotion of business, trade and export of the country.

It is noted to mention here that Zia ul Sarhadi presently holds the office of senior vice president of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) and has vast experience of around five decades in import, export, shipping and customs clearing.

He is also serving as President Frontier Custom Agents Association (FCAA) and has performed his services in Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) twice as Senior Vice President and currently senior member of the chamber executive committee.

Apart from business-related activities, Zia Zarhadi has also contributed columns in different newspapers for the last several decades under the title of `Yaqeen-e-Mohqam’.

Mr Sarhadi is a pioneer of the Khyber Writers Club and senior member of the Abaseen Column Writers Association.

He has also penned a book on “Roshini Ka Safeer” (spiritualism) which has also been translated in Hindko language.

Another book comprising columns contributed by Zia Sarhadi is also available in the market.

Due to his vast experience in Pak-Afghan trade, Zia Sarhadi’s point of view is regularly published and broadcast by national as well as international news organizations.