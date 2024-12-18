SCCI For Enhancing Bilateral Trade Volume Between Pakistan, UAE
President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fazal Moqeem Khan has stressed Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) to fully capitalize on each other's potential for enhancing current bilateral trade volume
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fazal Moqeem Khan has stressed Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) to fully capitalize on each other's potential for enhancing current bilateral trade volume.
He said this during a ceremony held in connection with 53rd National Day of UAE in Islamabad, said a release here on Wednesday.
The SCCI chief highlighted potential of KP stating that our province is richly endowed with natural resources including oil and gas adding there are numerous vast opportunities for local as well as foreigners to invest in KP.
He invited UAE companies to invest in KP and improve the bilateral trade volume between the two brotherly Islamic countries.
He congratulated leadership and people of UAE on eve of 53rd National Day and stated that UAE gained tremendous progress after unity and it has emerged as an international hub for trade, investment and tourism. He expressed hope for Pak-UAE mutual collaboration for trade and investment in various sectors.
