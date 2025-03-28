Open Menu

SCCI For Pragmatic Measures For Revival Of Sick, Closed Industries In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 03:10 PM

SCCI for pragmatic measures for revival of sick, closed industries in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) A preliminary meeting of the Sectoral Committee on Revitalization of Sick and closed industrial units in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held under chairmanship of its head and former president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fuad Ishaq.

According to details, the sectoral committee was formed by the provincial government under the New KP Industrial Policy 2025-30 and former president of SCCI Fuad Ishaq made its chairman.

The forum was attended the SCCI president Fazal Moqeem Khan, KPEZDMC senior officials Fakhar Alam Sahibzada, Anwaar Zia, Muhammad Rafiq, SMEDA Provincial Chief Rashid Aman, KPBOIT Director business Facilitation Sarwar Iqbal and others senior officials concerned as members of the body and Secretary General SCCI Muqtasid Ahsan and others.

The forum comprehensively discussed the overall situation and presented a number of proposals for revival of sick and closed industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Fuad Ishaq while speaking on the occasion called for a special incentive package, tax-holidays, especially provision of soft loans for revival of sick and closed industries in KP.

He apprised the forum about main reasons behind closure and non-functional industries, including terrorism, regulation, policies and other important points and elements.

Participants and members presented various proposals for revival of sick and closed industrial units in the province.

Speakers stressed the revitalization of sick and closed industries should be prioritized in the new Industrial Policy 2025-30.

The forum lauded KP government initiatives for industrialization, which would bring economic stability and boost trade and economic activities in the province.

Meanwhile, SCCI president Fazal Moqeem Khan also spoke on the occasion and called for revival of sick and closed industries under a comprehensive roadmap and sought a special economic package.

He suggested that a five year tax-holiday for sick and closed industries should be announced and issue loans from commercial banks on easy terms.

Recent Stories

LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance faci ..

LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance facility for its Judges

23 minutes ago
 The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling I ..

The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..

1 hour ago
 TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global confl ..

TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution

2 hours ago
 Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages re ..

Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand

2 hours ago
 Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked ..

Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence

2 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Ab ..

Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..

2 hours ago
UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Cata ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya

2 hours ago
 National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshaw ..

National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy

3 hours ago
 Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today

Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today

3 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiativ ..

UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiative

3 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in busi ..

AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in business, society, innovation

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024

Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan