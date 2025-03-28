SCCI for pragmatic measures for revival of sick, closed industries in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) A preliminary meeting of the Sectoral Committee on Revitalization of Sick and closed industrial units in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held under chairmanship of its head and former president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fuad Ishaq.

According to details, the sectoral committee was formed by the provincial government under the New KP Industrial Policy 2025-30 and former president of SCCI Fuad Ishaq made its chairman.

The forum was attended the SCCI president Fazal Moqeem Khan, KPEZDMC senior officials Fakhar Alam Sahibzada, Anwaar Zia, Muhammad Rafiq, SMEDA Provincial Chief Rashid Aman, KPBOIT Director business Facilitation Sarwar Iqbal and others senior officials concerned as members of the body and Secretary General SCCI Muqtasid Ahsan and others.

The forum comprehensively discussed the overall situation and presented a number of proposals for revival of sick and closed industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Fuad Ishaq while speaking on the occasion called for a special incentive package, tax-holidays, especially provision of soft loans for revival of sick and closed industries in KP.

He apprised the forum about main reasons behind closure and non-functional industries, including terrorism, regulation, policies and other important points and elements.

Participants and members presented various proposals for revival of sick and closed industrial units in the province.

Speakers stressed the revitalization of sick and closed industries should be prioritized in the new Industrial Policy 2025-30.

The forum lauded KP government initiatives for industrialization, which would bring economic stability and boost trade and economic activities in the province.

Meanwhile, SCCI president Fazal Moqeem Khan also spoke on the occasion and called for revival of sick and closed industries under a comprehensive roadmap and sought a special economic package.

He suggested that a five year tax-holiday for sick and closed industries should be announced and issue loans from commercial banks on easy terms.