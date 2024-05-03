SCCI for proactive steps for promotion of poultry farming

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged the government to take proactive steps for promotion of poultry farming and resolution of issues attached with this important sector

The demand was made by SCCI Senior Vice President Sannaullah Khan while addressing as chief guest at Pak International Poultry Expo 2024, said a statement here on Friday.

The Expo was attended by KP Minister for Agriculture Maj (R) Sajjad Barkwal, Secretary Livestock Dr Ambar Ali Khan, Principal Veterinary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Syed Masoom Ali, Poultry Association president Raj Wali, along with poultry farming community in a large number

Sanaullah Khan assured that chamber will take up issues facing the poultry farming community and would play its effective role for their amicable resolution.

He also invited the poultry farmers and business community attached with this sector to the upcoming SCCI Investment Conference, which is likely to be held in mid of May.

The SCCI senior vice president and minister of agriculture and other high officials on the occasion agreed to jointly take steps for promotion of the poultry sector.

Sanaullah asked the business community attached with the poultry sector to send issues in writing to the chamber and assured that they would be taken up with authorities concerned.

The SCCI SVP stressed the need for using modern technology and machinery for increasing poultry production so that KP would be less dependent on Punjab and become sufficient in poultry production.