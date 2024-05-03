Open Menu

SCCI For Proactive Steps For Promotion Of Poultry Farming

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2024 | 07:34 PM

SCCI for proactive steps for promotion of poultry farming

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged the government to take proactive steps for promotion of poultry farming and resolution of issues attached with this important sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged the government to take proactive steps for promotion of poultry farming and resolution of issues attached with this important sector.

The demand was made by SCCI Senior Vice President Sannaullah Khan while addressing as chief guest at Pak International Poultry Expo 2024, said a statement here on Friday.

The Expo was attended by KP Minister for Agriculture Maj (R) Sajjad Barkwal, Secretary Livestock Dr Ambar Ali Khan, Principal Veterinary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Syed Masoom Ali, Poultry Association president Raj Wali, along with poultry farming community in a large number

Sanaullah Khan assured that chamber will take up issues facing the poultry farming community and would play its effective role for their amicable resolution.

He also invited the poultry farmers and business community attached with this sector to the upcoming SCCI Investment Conference, which is likely to be held in mid of May.

The SCCI senior vice president and minister of agriculture and other high officials on the occasion agreed to jointly take steps for promotion of the poultry sector.

Sanaullah asked the business community attached with the poultry sector to send issues in writing to the chamber and assured that they would be taken up with authorities concerned.

The SCCI SVP stressed the need for using modern technology and machinery for increasing poultry production so that KP would be less dependent on Punjab and become sufficient in poultry production.

Related Topics

Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Business Punjab Agriculture Chamber May Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, ..

US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab

4 minutes ago
 ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 20 ..

ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 2024

4 minutes ago
 Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challen ..

Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challenge Cup matches

4 minutes ago
 Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable inju ..

Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable injured in Mansehra

6 minutes ago
 PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD

PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD

6 minutes ago
 Privincial health minister visits Children Complex ..

Privincial health minister visits Children Complex to review health facilities

6 minutes ago
Shares in Spain's beauty group Puig rise on market ..

Shares in Spain's beauty group Puig rise on market debut

6 minutes ago
 Blasts kill nine in camp for displaced in east DR ..

Blasts kill nine in camp for displaced in east DR Congo

4 minutes ago
 PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses for Umpires 2024-25

PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses for Umpires 2024-25

26 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiq ..

President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiqui's retirement w.e.f. June 30 ..

4 minutes ago
 PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Ra ..

PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Rawalpindi

14 minutes ago
 Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Ministe ..

Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Minister for Power

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan