SCCI For Simplifying Procedure To Enhance Arms, Ammunition Export
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq has stressed simplifying procedures and processing systems to enhance business and export of arms and ammunition from Pakistan.
He was talking to Deputy Director General Defense Export Production Organization (DEPO) Commodore Aitizaz Khalid here at SSCI on Friday. He also demanded a state-of-the-art laboratory for checking the quality and standard of the arms and ammunition.
Speaking on the occasion, Aitizaz Khalid apprised participants about the main objectives and functions of DEPO and invited President SCCI to participate in the upcoming International Defense Exhibition and Seminar 2024 (IDEAS-2024) in Karachi.
Fuad Ishaq informed that the chamber has started efforts for early completion of the Expo Centre Project which is aimed to promote locally manufactured products and enhance export from KP.
Earlier, the business community attached to the arms and ammunition sector pointed to hurdles and issues hampering exports on which DEPO officials assured to take up issues with the Ministry of Defence Production.
