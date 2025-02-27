SCCI for special incentives to attract investment in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fazal Moqeem Khan stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a lucrative destination for local and foreign investors.

He, however, linked the attracting of foreign investment with provision of special incentives and facilities to local industries and businesses under one window operation.

Fazal Moqeem was speaking to SCCI members during the visit of Mr. Dan Stoenesco, Ambassador of Romania in Pakistan here at the chamber house, according to a statement issued here on Thursday.

The meting thoroughly deliberated on major potentials of Pakistan and Romania and agreed to collaborate in diverse sectors to enhance bilateral trade between the two countries.

Minister Plenipotentiary Eduard Robert Preda, Head of Consular Section Cristian Stellian Coroma, and Minister/Consul General Affairs Mr Claudiu Vasile CUCU, and Honorary Consul General of Romania in Peshawar Maqsood Anwar Qazi were amongst the team of the Romanian Ambassador.

Mr Stoenesco stated Romania and Pakistan have established close diplomatic, economic and cultural relations, which need to be further strengthened.

The diplomat said both countries' economic cooperation can be enhanced by optimal utilization of each other's potentials, launch of joint ventures and promotion of products through exhibitions.

Moqeem said oil and gas and other natural resources rich in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province offered diverse avenues for local and foreign investors.

He highlighted natural deposits, hydel power generation, as well as agriculture, tourism, furniture, pharmaceutical are strengths of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein huge avenues of investment available for investors.

The SCCI chief stressed concrete steps to resolve problems of local industries and businesses so that foreign investors would also be encouraged to invest in potentials of K-P.

Diplomat said vast opportunities available to strengthen mutual cooperation between Romania and Pakistan. He said his country has established strong diplomatic, trade and cultural relations for the last several decades.

A large number of Pakistan’s people contribute to the economic growth, prosperity and progress of Romania, Mr Stoenesco noted.

The diplomat said Romania is a gateway for foreign investors to the EU market.

Mr Stoenesco had invited the Pakistani investors to make investment in potential sectors in Romania to strengthen the mutual trade relations between the two countries.

The Romania envoy agreed with proposals of SCCI members.

Both sides have decided to take joint initiatives to improve bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors.